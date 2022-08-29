Lizzo issued a response to Aries Spears last night on the VMAs stage with some inspiration from Nicki Minaj. The Specialartist won the Video For Good award for "About Damn Time," when she addressed an unnamed person who has been dragging her name in the press. That person, of course, is Aries Spears, who made insensitive comments about Lizzo's weight during an interview last week.



Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for 'About Damn Time' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"I can't get past the fact that she looks like the sh*t emoji," the 47-year-old comedian said during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. "She's got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on yo."

Lizzo remained quiet on the comments throughout the week while people like Mike Epps came to her defense. However, her latest award show win became a timely moment to remind Spears that she's still successful. After encouraging fans to vote, she made reference to Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus's infamous 2015 spat on the same stage.

"[Your vote] means everything to make a change in this country,” she said. “So, remember when you’re voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us. Now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press. You know what? I’m not gonna say nothing! Why don’t you clap back? Because bitch, I’m winning.”

After Miley Cyrus made disparaging remarks toward Nicki Minaj in a New York Times article where she suggested the rapper felt envy for the lack of recognition in the Video Of The Year category. Once Nicki won the Best Hip Hop Video award for "Anaconda," she confronted Miley publicly.

“And now, back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press… Miley, what's good?”

