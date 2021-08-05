Action Bronson has been living in the gym since the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone inside. For some, months of being holed up at home has allowed them to make important lifestyle changes, which is what Bronson did. According to an interview with Men's Health about his weight loss transformation, he started his journey in March 2020, at around 400 pounds.

Now, a recent post shared to his Instagram account revealed that the rapper has hit an amazing milestone weight of 240 pounds, down an entire 160 pounds from his initial start goal. Many celebrity friends left comments of support for his ongoing journey under the post.

In the video, Bronson rightfully flexes his transformed physique, which includes more defined arms and a well-rounded chest and figure in comparison to where he began his weight loss journey. His caption jokingly makes clear that he's preparing his physique for his first concert back since the pandemic shutdowns.

"FEELING STRONG. CHIPPING AWAY LITTLE BY LITTLE. NEVER GONNA STOP. GETTING READY FOR MY FIRST CONCERT BACK. CONEY ISLAND AUGUST 21st BE THERE OR BE SQUARE." Bronson said.

"My brother, you look f*cking fantastic! Such an inspiration for people to see that incredible things are possible when you dedicate yourself and harness your discipline. I’m immensely impressed!!!" Podcast host and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan commented, showing his support for Bronson's ongoing journey.

Other prominent figures like DJ Premier and Dana White commented emojis of support. Chef Ming Tsai commented "Impressive Action. When we cooked together at Blue Dragon, you were huge, probably busting 350!! Ao happy to see this life transformation!! Kids are the best motivators in the world, cause you have to be around..." In addition to making music, Action has dabbled his hands in the cooking world, creating shows surrounding his food adventures and even publishing a book focused on his culinary experiences.

Though this is only his most recent post documenting his weight loss journey – while hitting a very prominent number in the process – Bronson has not shied away from sharing his workouts consistently on his Instagram page. He typically prioritizes HIIT workouts in combination to weightlifting, maintaining a healthy balance of constant movement with building out his frame. Check out some of his workout videos below.

