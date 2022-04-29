Action Bronson Enlists Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, & More On "Cocodrillo Turbo"

Action Bronson is a man of many talents. From rapping to cooking to writing books, the artist does it all at this point. This far into his career, Bronson is still looking for the respect that he believes he has rightfully earned, and with each new project, he shows fans exactly what he can do. This is certainly true on his new 10-track album Cocodrillo Turbo, which contains features from Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, and a host of others.

Bronson has always had a massive creative vision for his albums, so it should be no surprise that he even linked up with the likes of Jason Goldwatch for an 11-minute short film called "Spirit Crocodile" which is meant to be the perfect companion piece to the project. If you're a Bronson fan, then this latest effort is certainly going to be a must-listen.

You can check out the "Spirit Crocodile" short film, down below. As always, let us know what you think of the project, in the comments section.

Tracklist:

1. Hound Dog

2. Tongpo ft. Conway the Machine

3. Estaciones ft. Hologram

4. Jaws

5. Subzero

6. Turkish ft. Meyhem Lauren

7. Jaguar prod by Roc Marciano

8. Zambezi ft. Roc Marciano

9. Ninety One

10. Storm of the Century feat. Yung Mehico