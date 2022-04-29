Cocodrillo Turbo
- MusicAction Bronson's "Cocodrillo Turbo" Receives Huge Love From Questlove"Was NOT expecting to be THIS mind blown over this new Bronson jawn," Quest wrote on Twitter after hearing the LP.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAction Bronson & Conway The Machine Flex Their Lyrical Wit On "Tongpo"Hologram, Meyhem Lauren, Roc Marciano, and Yung Mehico also appear on "Cocodrillo Turbo."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAction Bronson Enlists Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, & More On "Cocodrillo Turbo"Action Bronson has returned with a 10-track project called "Cocodrillo Turbo."By Alexander Cole