She's pregnant with another child just one year after giving birth to Nick Cannon's twins and people believe that once again, the media mogul is the father of Abby De La Rosa's child. The DJ is one of five mothers that Cannon has in his blended family that includes—confirmed—eight children. Bre Tiesi is the latest known mother of Cannon's as she is currently expecting his son this year, and recently, De La Rosa revealed that she, too, is with child, but she didn't share who the father may be.

There have been rumors of other women who are pregnant by the industry veteran and during his visit to Lip Service, he seemed to suggest that there were more babies on the way.

Meanwhile, De La Rosa took to Livestream where she answered her followers' questions, and of course, they wanted to know all about Nick, her pregnancy, and balancing a household with all of the other mothers. In a clip, she read a comment from someone who said she was rich.

"I'm actually not, but I am however wealthy in love and family and abundance of everything," said De La Rosa. "It's not money. It's not money, you guys, at all. Like, I really—that's one thing that I will say, is so cool. Like, I didn't have twins with this person because he was famous. We were genuine friends, we connected. It was cool."

After perusing through a few more comments, De La Rosa read another that asked if she truly believed a man could love her if he's "getting other women pregnant."

"I think that's something you need to ask a therapist," she said. "I don't think I can unpack that. I don't have the degrees to unpack that question at all." It seemed to make her uncomfortable and after a pause, De La Rosa added, "Yeah, let's talk about something else. What's everyone grateful for? Ask that."

Check it out below.