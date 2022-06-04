He has already admitted that the traditional family setup that much of the world follows isn't for him, and Nick Cannon is doubling down on his sentiments in his new feature in Men's Health. Cannon is a media mogul who has taken over the industry for decades, moving from a teen star into a mover and shaker in entertainment. From television to film to production to music to beyond, Cannon has dipped his toes in several aspects of the industry and isn't slowing down anytime soon.

However, it's his home life that has often stolen attention; Cannon has five mothers of his children, including Bre Tiesi who is currently pregnant with Baby #8. Abby De La Rosa, the 31-year-old DJ who gave birth to Cannon's twins last summer, announced today that she, too, is pregnant, but she didn't name the father of her unborn child.

Meanwhile, in Men's Health, Cannon explained why he goes against societal expectations when planning his family structure.

"I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting," he told the publication. "It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

He also debunked claims that he is unable to be an attentive father to all of his children due to having so many separate households and a busy schedule.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” Cannon added. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities."

"I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.” Check out some Daddy Duties highlights from Cannon and his family below.

