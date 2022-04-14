Ab-Soul is certainly one of the most elusive and reclusive artists on TDE. He has not dropped a project since 2016, and at this point, fans have been left wondering if another project will ever be released. Of course, TDE has always taken its time with brand new projects, so it should not come as a complete surprise that an artist like Ab-Soul hasn't dropped in a while. Either way, he is a fantastic artist, and fans want him to come back.

Luckily for Ab-Soul's fans, there is some good news coming down the pipeline right now. In a post to Instagram, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith showed off a studio session involving Ab-Soul, with the caption “@souloho3 in the Stu getting ready… #TDE on the way."

Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella

In the clip below, you can see that Ab-Soul is at the top of his game, and he is even spitting some bars that reference Kanye West. The artist is seemingly addressing those that don't want him to evolve as he raps "they wanna chop it up with Soul like the old Kanye." Over the last six years, Soul has been going through some growth as a person and as an artist, and we can surely expect to see that growth on his new album.





No official release date has been revealed for this new album