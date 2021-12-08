Tracking Ab-Soul's movements since his 2016 studio album Do What Thou Wilt. isn't a simple task because, for the most part, the California rapper has been one of TDE's most elusive artists over the past five years. According to HipHopDX, the renowned emcee alerted fans that his untitled fifth studio album was about 70% done in 2019, and two years later, Ab-Soul has returned with a major update on the highly anticipated project.

To some fans' amusement and to other fans' vexation, the Control System and These Days... artist has now revealed that his long-awaited album is officially 80% done, but perhaps in an effort to reassure his listeners that the album is well worth the wait, Ab-Soul also shared a scorching 42-second snippet to his Instagram story.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In the snippet, he raps, "Get up off my dick, let me talk my shit, let me show ’em how I feel for real/These n-ggas ain’t ill, they ain’t got no skill, they ain’t got no will for real/I was 10 and 2 on Cen-tral, trying to make my dream come true/Running from DeLamo trying to let y’all know just what we go through."

"Stop going to church like what’s it all worth/What would Jesus do if he was in these shoes? If Johnny pull up I’m buck, I’m drunk, hair rest in the trunk, I was off that Jesus juice/Had the passion of Christ, I ain’t need a Jesus piece/Just needed the people to believe in me/I ain’t need an AP to put my city on the M-A-P/Was a fadeaway from banging that ECC/The OG told me stick to slinging those ABCs," Ab-Soul continues.

Check the video out for yourself below.

According to HipHopDX, TDE's head honcho, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, approves of Ab-Soul's progression, as he reposted the clip seen above to his own Instagram alongside the caption, "The Black lip pastor back on his shit! I walked out of the Stu for 30mins and came 2 this [fire emoji x3]."

Upon hearing Soulo's bars, TDE artists like Reason and Zacari and Hip-Hop legends like Busta Rhymes all flocked to the comment section of Tiffith's Instagram post, with Zacari saying that Ab-Soul is the "Best rapper alive" and Reason crowning him "King Soulo." Busta kept things simple with a barrage of fire emojis, but it's clear that several artists are excited for Ab-Soul's upcoming album.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Are you still excited about the possibility of a new Ab-Soul album or has the long wait caused you to lose interest?

