Aaron Rodgers has been one of the biggest names to watch for throughout the NFL offseason, as it was clear that he had a massive decision to make. He could either go to another team, retire, or stay with the Green Bay Packers. In the end, Rodgers felt that the best decision for him and his family was to stay in Wisconsin, where he has built a life for himself over the last 15 years.

Earlier today, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network came out and reported that Rodgers would actually be signing on for four more years at a whopping price tag of $200 million, with $153 million of that being guaranteed.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Now, however, Rodgers is refuting this information. As you can see down below, Rodgers says he will be coming back to the Packers, however, the details of his contract are simply false.

"Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back," Rodgers said.

This news should excite Packers fans as it means their team will still be contenders next year.