Aaron Rodgers has some big decisions to make over the next couple of weeks. The Green Bay Packers superstar has been toying with the idea of leaving the franchise, although no one really knows if that's what's going to happen. Today, Rodgers was on the Pat McAfee show, and while speaking to the former NFL punter, Rodgers noted that a decision is definitely not imminent.

"There will be no decision on my future today," Rodgers said. Of course, the free agency period opens up next month, which means, if anything, Rodgers would wait a bit longer before announcing his true intentions.

From there, Rodgers got to speak about his Instagram post from 15 hours ago, where he showed gratitude to a plethora of people, including his teammates and ex-fiance Shailene Woodley.

"There's nothing cryptic about gratitude. I was going thru some pictures from the last year & felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have & the lessons I've learned," Rodgers said.

Given all of this information, fans are truly baffled as to what Rodgers is going to do next. He is a complete wild card and based on his behavior from the last season, it's safe to say that even he doesn't know what his decision will be.





Let us know what you think Rodgers should do, in the comments below.