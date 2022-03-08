Aaron Rodgers has had some big decisions to make over the past few weeks. Rodgers was either going to stay in Green Bay, retire, or attempt a trade to a team like the Denver Broncos. Rodgers has proven himself to be a wild card at times, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans really had no idea what he was going to do, or try to do for that matter.

Well, it seems like Rodgers has made his decision, and it certainly favors his Green Bay Packers. In fact, according to Ian Rapaport, Rodgers is set to stay in Wisconsin for four more years, and his salary will be a historic one.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rodgers is signing on for four years and $200 million. What makes this contract interesting is that much of it will be in bonuses as to not hurt the team's salary cap. In addition to this, Rodgers will make $153 million in guaranteed money, which will make him the highest-earning QB in the entire history of the NFL. Needless to say, the Packers were ready to keep Rodgers, and for that type of money, Rodgers wasn't going to go and say no.

