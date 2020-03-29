Aaron Rodgers was mere minutes from being stuck in Peru, as he arrived at the airport just as it was closing due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Harry How / Getty Images

Rodgers detailed the story with Pat McAfee and former teammate AJ Hawk on McAfee & Hawk.

"Have you seen the movie 'Argo'?" Rodgers asked. "The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there were some moments where we worried we were not going to get out. It was absolute pandemonium at the airport."

Rodgers went on to say that, had he been flying commercial, getting out of the country would have been much more difficult.

"Probably not, not right away," Rodgers said. "I know there's been some planes and some folks who were down there who've gotten brought back [since then]. ... When we rolled up to the airport at, like, 7 in the morning, it was wall-to-wall people, and you couldn't move. I was thinking, 'This isn't very safe.' Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air. But somehow [we] made it down, and then they shut the airport down because it was really bad weather. They had a drop-dead time where they were going to shut the entire airport down. We made it by about 15 minutes."

[Via]