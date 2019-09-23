While it was first announced in August, Netflix's El Camino movie has now been treated to another teaser as the streaming service used the Emmy Awards' platform Sunday night to debut a new trailer with Aaron Paul returning as Jesse Pinkman.

In the Breaking Bad series, Pinkman played the former student and righthand man to Bryan Cranston's Walter White character, a chemistry teacher who moonlights as a meth cook.

El Camino, written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan, is the sequel that focuses on Pinkman's own arch. “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity," reads the film's synopsis. "Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

In the new clip, we find Jesse in a parked car in a field as a newscaster comes over the radio describing the same scene that ended the original series in which Walter freed Jesse from the Aryan Brotherhood Compound.

"I didn’t really tell anybody about it, because I wasn’t sure I would ever do anything with it,” Gilligan previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. “But I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, ‘What did that ending—let’s just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad—what did it look like?'”