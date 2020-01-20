Aaron Hernandez has been back in the news as of late thanks to the latest Netflix documentary centered around his life titled Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez. The documentary does a deep dive into his background and some of the people he used to associate with. Of course, one of those people was his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins. Jenkins was Hernandez's ride or die while he was going through his murder trial. Jenkins did not participate in the documentary but she was certainly talked about a lot.

Jenkins has been through a lot of emotional distress over the years and recently, she took to Instagram where she issued a message to all of the people who have reached out to her over the last few days. Jenkins also stated that she plans to take a break from social media.

"I wanted to let all of you sweet, sweet souls know I have to tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative)...The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I'm sure you will understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media," Jenkins wrote.

Have you seen the documentary? Let us know in the comments what you thought.