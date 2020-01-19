Jose Baez, Aaron Hernandez's defense attorney, has spoken out about the expository three-part Netflix documentary that explores the life of the late NFL star and convicted murderer. In the new series, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, Hernandez's criminal trials as well as his alleged sexual relationship with another man are among the topics explored by filmmakers.

Shortly after it premiered, however, Baez took to social media to condemn the docuseries and its producers.

"I don’t give a damn about what some lame ass documentary has to say about Aaron," Baez wrote on Instagram, without referencing any direct part of the series. "I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth. People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the cutting room floor. These producers lied directly to my face, so I don’t expect their money making scheme to be much better."

It was in April 2017 that Hernandez, who was already serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd, was found hanging in his prison cell in an apparent suicide just five days after he was acquitted for separate double murder charges. After his death, Hernandez's brain reportedly showed severe signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease found often in football players who have experienced repeated head trauma. The condition can lead to symptoms such as mood swings and depression.