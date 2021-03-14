Celebrity boxing matches have been all the rage as of late especially in light of all the money Jake Paul has been making. Promoters all around the country are trying to get as many celebrities involved as possible, and on June 12th, a new match will be taking place between Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom. On paper, Odom should win this match incredibly easily although it seems like Carter won't go down without a fight.

In new footage obtained by TMZ, Carter can be seen vigorously training with the likes of Jesse Strader who is an MMA fighter. Carter's skill still has a long way to go although, at this point, it seems like he might have a fighting chance if he can prove to be mobile. In the clip below. Carter explains just how badly he wants to win.

"We are prepping for training for what they're calling the biggest celebrity fight of all time," Carter said. "We've been working on some stuff. We're just getting started. We're very excited about this." This is a fight that virtually no one asked for although we're sure they will be able to get quite a few people to watch. Wit the pandemic, morbid curiosity is at an all-time high, and this kind of stuff is sure to draw some eyes.

