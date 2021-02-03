How do you fight to retain relevance after your celebrity brand has been damaged by years of scandals, controversies, and the sort? Quite literally, of course. Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter have both struggled with the perils of fame in the past, but they're attempting to level up together by signing up to beat each other up in a televised fight, agreeing to a boxing match against one another.

According to TMZ, Lamar Odon and Aaron Carter will be facing off against one another in June. The three-round exhibition will take place in Atlantic City and is being organized by Celebrity Boxing.

The early favorite appears to be Lamar Odom, who holds a serious height and weight advantage over Aaron Carter. Having competed in the NBA for fourteen seasons, Odom is also very much in shape, while Carter may need to train harder and longer to match his physical conditioning. Odom stands 6'10" while Carter is only 6'1".

Lamar and Aaron have both struggled with addiction in recent years, so it's nice to see them working together and getting the bag for this.

Aaron Carter made headlines last year for his strange behavior, notably getting a gigantic face tattoo inspired by Rihanna and delivering a string of bizarre interviews with No Jumper.

Who do you think will win? Aaron Carter or Lamar Odom?

