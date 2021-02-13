Celebrity boxing matches seem to be all the rage these days and we have the Paul brothers to thank for that. While Logan and Jake started out by fighting other YouTubers, they have upgraded to boxing actual fighters, and it has set a precedent for years to come. Now, every single promoter in the United States is trying to get celebrities on the same card. For instance, just a few days ago, it was revealed that Lamar Odom would be fighting Aaron Carter in Atlantic City on June 12th.

Recently, both men got together on TMZ Sports, where they delivered some trash talk about how the fight is going to go down. “I’m pretty good, bro. It’ll be fun. But, you’ll have fun getting knocked out," Odom said.

This led to a quick response from Carter who said “You will not knock me out! You will not knock me out!” Odom revealed that he has been training quite a bit for this fight and that boxing has always been in his blood. Even dating back to his years in the NBA, Odom was interested in the sport.

“I’ve always boxed, in my best years with the Lakers, I used boxing for training, and so for me to go and show what I've learned on my man's face, this is like retribution for Nate Robinson," Odom said. "This is gonna be easy work.”

Odom's videos from the gym have been impressive, although he definitely needs to work a bit on his footwork if he wants any chance at winning the fight. Let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments below.

