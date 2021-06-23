The entertainment industry's undying love for crossovers has no limits. The insanely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe is essentially a massive network of crossovers, and just a couple of months ago, one of the most infamous movie franchises teased that they would be interested in dipping their toes into the world of crossovers in the future. Luckily, today's news isn't related to the ridiculous Fast & Furious and Jurassic World crossover, but an animated crossover that fans of classic cartoons will undoubtedly be able to get excited for.

While it's surprising that they haven't already teamed up before, Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog are teaming up for a kooky animated crossover film later this year.



If you're scratching your head in confusion as to how Scooby-Doo and Courage have managed to cross paths, here's the synopsis:

"Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge. Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They’ll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out?"

According to Complex, director and producer Cecilia Aranovich has revealed that Scooby and Courage's team-up will yield plenty of Easter Eggs and "trigger acute nostalgia," as the best aspects of both of the classic character's worlds are merged for a dynamic adventure.

The film is set to arrive on digital and DVD/Blu-Ray on September 14, so in the meantime, check out the trailer for Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog below.

