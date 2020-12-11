A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie got a rough start to his 25th birthday this past week following his arrest on weapons and drug charges after a shooting reportedly occurred outside of his party at the RAIN venue in New Jersey. Thankfully, it looks like he's out and hoping to end his b'day week on the right note with a big bag of cash.



Image: Matt Jelonek/Wire Image/Getty

"Starting my bday over," he posted as a caption in his IG Stories, also adding "Positive energy" with a black heart emoji. The photo was what got many people's attention though, which included a blue Dior bag filled with stacks of dead presidents. It looks like it was a gift from girlfriend and baby mom Ella Rodriguez, also known as Ella Bands, based off the last part of his caption that read "@SlayByElla_ I love you like crazy."

We're glad to see that Boog is able to bounce back from his recent controversy, which looked pretty serious at first if we're being honest. Not only did police seize four guns from his crib during an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, but they also found marijuana, edibles and other drug paraphernalia. His security guard and manager were arrested as well, so it sounds like his whole team could definitely use a boost of morale. Although they've all been released, all are currently awaiting trail for the incident.

We hope A Boogie continues to enjoy his 25th birthday week, albeit with little to no drama from authorities. Bless up broday!