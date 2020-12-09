A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been arrested on weapons and drug charges following rumors of a shooting outside of his birthday bash. According to XXL, police took A Boogie into custody and booked him on one count of unlawful possession of a handful of the 2nd degree and possession of cannabis.



Police executed a search warrant on the Artist 2.0's home after an investigation was conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Police seized four guns including "a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun" along with "hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines."

As for the drug charges, police say they discovered "marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances."

The rapper's security guard, Quashan Hagler, and his manager, Samblou Camara, were also arrested. Hagler, a resident of the state of Georgia, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of a large-capacity magazine. Police arrested Camara on one count of possession of cannabis after searching his home and discovering some weed and hashish oil edibles.

All three have been released from police custody as they await trial.

The arrest occurs just a day after reports that A Boogie and his crew were involved with a shout out in New Jersey. Not many details were revealed about the incident but it was reported that a shooting occurred outside of RAIN in New Jersey where the rapper was celebrating his 25th birthday.

