A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has continued to flood the streets with new music following the release of Hoodie SZN, the rapper's highly-successful sophomore album. The project arrived at the tail end of 2018 and helped him storm into 2019 scorching hot. Now, people have been anticipating the release of his third studio album which he's been teasing heavily over the past few months.

It appears as though we'll finally be getting the new album this week. The New York City native announced on Instagram that the album is officially dropping this Friday on Valentine's Day. This confirms fan speculation ever since he shared the cover art for the project. The rapper shared a trailer for the album with "King Of New York" soundtracking the clip to drive the point home. He has yet to share the tracklist but it wouldn't be a surprise if it's stacked with high-profile guest appearances.

Ahead of the album's release, the rapper shared a PSA to everyone in the game who he feels like is stealing his sound and even went as far as threatening legal action, although that could've been a joke. Despite that, several other artists in the game also stated that they'd follow suit in suing rappers for stealing their sound. But as the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.