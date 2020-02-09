A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is tired of hearing rappers who sound like him, as expressed on his Twitter, Saturday.

"Iight bet.🤯Keep on tryna sound like me without showing love and ima start to sue ya mf’s 😈😭," he wrote. "Fr tho this shit is getting outta hand I’m not tryna knock nobody hustle I’m just getting sick of the craft ya bringing to the table🥱Making this shit boring."

The Bronx rapper is preparing to launch his next album, Artist 2.0, any day now. While no date has been confirmed, he recently shared the cover art on Twitter and apologized for the wait, writing "The expression of creative skill and imagination, producing work to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power. Album on the way! Sorry for the wait."

According to XXL, Artist 2.0 may be A Boogie's last project, at least for a while. The rapper explained on Instagram, "This might be my last project for a while. I wanna take a break from music after Artist 2.0 tour is over. There's a lot of things I want to do in life and it's just moving too fast for me to focus on everything at once. But I will never let my fans down. When you need me most, I'll be there."

As for whether he sticks to this plan, we'll have to wait and see.