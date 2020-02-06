A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the cover art for his upcoming album, Artist 2.0. The rapper shared a photo of the artwork and assured his fans that the album is on the way, apologizing for the wait.

"ART🖤," Boogie wrote in the caption of the post. "The expression of creative skill and imagination, producing work to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power... Album on the way! Sorry for the wait🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🤟🏾" The cover was designed by illustrator Cosmic Sepctrum, who "specializes in character design/comics/illustration," according to their Instagram bio. The image shows Boogie in animated form standing in front of a frosted window. He is holding up what appears to be a heart-shaped guitar with a knife piercing through it, as pixie-sized women flit about. Many fans in the comments expressed their excitement for the project to drop, some speculating that the album will be arriving on Valentine's Day next week.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure

In November, A Boogie noted that he might be taking a break from music once Artist 2.0 officially drops. "This might be my last project for a while," he revealed. "There's a lot of things I want to do in life and it's just moving too fast for me to focus on everything at once. But I will never let my fans down. When you need me most, I'll be there."