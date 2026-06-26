Outside - Song by Coi Leray & Eladio Carrion

Coi Leray and Eladio Carrion have teamed up for the incredible catchy "Outside," which should be a hit at the club.

There was a time when Coi Leray was one of the most polarizing and hated artists in hip-hop. However, over the past few years, she has been able to mature her sound and enter new lanes. This has led to some massive success, and she is showing no signs of slowing down. On Friday, she delivered "Outside," which contains an instrumental that everyone should be familiar with by now. Meanwhile, the feature from Eladio Carrion just works, as both artists have fantastic chemistry. A club banger if we have ever heard one.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!