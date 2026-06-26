Outside - Song by Coi Leray & Eladio Carrion

There was a time when Coi Leray was one of the most polarizing and hated artists in hip-hop. However, over the past few years, she has been able to mature her sound and enter new lanes. This has led to some massive success, and she is showing no signs of slowing down. On Friday, she delivered "Outside," which contains an instrumental that everyone should be familiar with by now. Meanwhile, the feature from Eladio Carrion just works, as both artists have fantastic chemistry. A club banger if we have ever heard one.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Latin Pop
Album: Pink Sweatsuits
Quotable Lyrics from Outside
I wanna stay up all night and work
Mañana no vo'a trabajar, 'cause, bitch, I'm outside
I wanna stay up all night and get to work
The only work I wanna put in is on the dancefloor