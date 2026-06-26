Put Em On - Song by Remy Ma

Remy Ma is a hip-hop legend, and on Friday, she delivered a new song called "Put Em On" where she is clearly having some fun.

Remy Ma is looking to have some fun this Summer, and her latest track, "Put Em On," is the perfect example of this. Rem aims at her haters on this single, all while having a good time over some bouncy production. "I think a lot of people expect my music to be angry or super aggressive because for a long time that's the narrative I let people believe," Remy Ma said in a press release. "But in this season I'm literally having the most fun I've had in my life, and I wanted this song to reflect that." If you're looking for a summer smash, look no further than "Put Em On."

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!