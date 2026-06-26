Put Em On - Song by Remy Ma

Remy Ma is looking to have some fun this Summer, and her latest track, "Put Em On," is the perfect example of this. Rem aims at her haters on this single, all while having a good time over some bouncy production. "I think a lot of people expect my music to be angry or super aggressive because for a long time that's the narrative I let people believe," Remy Ma said in a press release. "But in this season I'm literally having the most fun I've had in my life, and I wanted this song to reflect that." If you're looking for a summer smash, look no further than "Put Em On."
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A