Fireman - Album by 1900Rugrat

BY Alexander Cole
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Fireman Fireman
1900Rugrat has been delivering some energetic singles as of late, and now, he is here with his new project, "Fireman."

Over the last two years, 1900Rugrat has been spending his time showing people he is not a one-trick pony. Given how he first went viral, it would have been easy to make an incorrect judgment. However, since that time, the artist has proven to everyone that he is full of energy and can rap over a diverse array of beats. On Fireman, 1900Rugrat comes through with more bangers than ever before. His energy on the project is off the charts, and you have to appreciate how far he has come.

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Fireman
  1. Fireman
  2. Lil Birdy
  3. Until They Ain't
  4. Change Your Mind
  5. Sober People
  6. Everybody Bluffin
  7. Hot N Ready ft. Hotboii
  8. All Us Smacked!
  9. Yop Yop ft. Jorjiana
  10. Back Seat Demon
  11. Black House ft. Trippie Redd
  12. Every Season ft. Skrilla
  13. Pissed Me Off
  14. Hood Bieber
  15. 4 AM ft. BLP Kosher
  16. Dance Cracka ft. BLP Kosher
  17. Dress Code ft. Rickfrmdacreek
  18. 100 Bowls
  19. Banana Boo Boo
  20. Bless The Bottle ft. Slimesito
  21. Hustle N Stunt
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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