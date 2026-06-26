Fireman - Album by 1900Rugrat

Over the last two years, 1900Rugrat has been spending his time showing people he is not a one-trick pony. Given how he first went viral, it would have been easy to make an incorrect judgment. However, since that time, the artist has proven to everyone that he is full of energy and can rap over a diverse array of beats. On Fireman, 1900Rugrat comes through with more bangers than ever before. His energy on the project is off the charts, and you have to appreciate how far he has come.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Fireman
- Fireman
- Lil Birdy
- Until They Ain't
- Change Your Mind
- Sober People
- Everybody Bluffin
- Hot N Ready ft. Hotboii
- All Us Smacked!
- Yop Yop ft. Jorjiana
- Back Seat Demon
- Black House ft. Trippie Redd
- Every Season ft. Skrilla
- Pissed Me Off
- Hood Bieber
- 4 AM ft. BLP Kosher
- Dance Cracka ft. BLP Kosher
- Dress Code ft. Rickfrmdacreek
- 100 Bowls
- Banana Boo Boo
- Bless The Bottle ft. Slimesito
- Hustle N Stunt