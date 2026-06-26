NEON NiGHTHAWK - Album by RiFF RAFF

RiFF RAFF has been making music for over a decade now. His look and his music certainly aren't for everyone. However, there is no denying that he has been able to build a sizeable fanbase. He is a pop culture icon at this point. On Friday, he dropped off a new album, NEON NiGHTHAWK. The artist is still rapping, and he's doing so with a ton of energy. He is having a lot of fun, and it shines through in the music. Ultimately, we can't help but congratulate RiFF RAFF for the consistency.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for NEON NiGHTHAWK
- RED PANDA ON MY SHOULDER
- LiLAC AT LENOX MALL FREESTYLE
- NEON NECTARiNE
- MAROON MONGOOSE
- TURBO THRU THE TURBULENCE
- MAD MAX AT SAX
- CODEiNE COBRA ft. A$AP Twelvyy & Lord Sko
- BALLOWEEN 2
- JOHNNY QUEST NECKLACES ft. B Jack$ & Robb Bank$
- BiG TiP TOE iN MY FORCES ft. BLP Kosher & Trapland Pat
- BOYNTON BEACH BOYZ ft. Electric Mike
- TiP TOE iN MY FORCES
- TALKY TALKY
- NEED MORE HORSES
- NEED MORE HORSES - Chopped Not Slopped Remix
- NEED MORE HORSES - REMIX
- FROSTY & THE FOX
- SiLVER SYNTHWAVE