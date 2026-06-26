NEON NiGHTHAWK - Album by RiFF RAFF

BY Alexander Cole
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NEON NiGHTHAWK NEON NiGHTHAWK
RiFF RAFF is an artist who is not for everybody, but it is certainly commendable that he is still dropping bangers after all this time.

RiFF RAFF has been making music for over a decade now. His look and his music certainly aren't for everyone. However, there is no denying that he has been able to build a sizeable fanbase. He is a pop culture icon at this point. On Friday, he dropped off a new album, NEON NiGHTHAWK. The artist is still rapping, and he's doing so with a ton of energy. He is having a lot of fun, and it shines through in the music. Ultimately, we can't help but congratulate RiFF RAFF for the consistency.

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for NEON NiGHTHAWK
  1. RED PANDA ON MY SHOULDER
  2. LiLAC AT LENOX MALL FREESTYLE
  3. NEON NECTARiNE
  4. MAROON MONGOOSE
  5. TURBO THRU THE TURBULENCE
  6. MAD MAX AT SAX
  7. CODEiNE COBRA ft. A$AP Twelvyy & Lord Sko
  8. BALLOWEEN 2
  9. JOHNNY QUEST NECKLACES ft. B Jack$ & Robb Bank$
  10. BiG TiP TOE iN MY FORCES ft. BLP Kosher & Trapland Pat
  11. BOYNTON BEACH BOYZ ft. Electric Mike
  12. TiP TOE iN MY FORCES
  13. TALKY TALKY
  14. NEED MORE HORSES
  15. NEED MORE HORSES - Chopped Not Slopped Remix
  16. NEED MORE HORSES - REMIX
  17. FROSTY & THE FOX
  18. SiLVER SYNTHWAVE
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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