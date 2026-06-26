NEON NiGHTHAWK - Album by RiFF RAFF

RiFF RAFF is an artist who is not for everybody, but it is certainly commendable that he is still dropping bangers after all this time.

RiFF RAFF has been making music for over a decade now. His look and his music certainly aren't for everyone. However, there is no denying that he has been able to build a sizeable fanbase. He is a pop culture icon at this point. On Friday, he dropped off a new album, NEON NiGHTHAWK. The artist is still rapping, and he's doing so with a ton of energy. He is having a lot of fun, and it shines through in the music. Ultimately, we can't help but congratulate RiFF RAFF for the consistency.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!