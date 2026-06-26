Homesick - EP by Sosocamo

Sosocamo is an artist who has a mastery of melody. Throughout the past few years, he has consistently delivered some fantastic songs, and the fans appreciate him for it. On Friday, he came through with a short collection of bangers in Homesick. This is a five-track EP that proves how Sosocamo is one of the most capable hitmakers in the underground right now. The beats on this project are banging, and yet again, Sosocamo comes through with hooks that will stay stuck in your head.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for homesick
- favorite
- bought it
- touch the sky
- play the game
- barbados