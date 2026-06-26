Homesick - EP by Sosocamo

Sosocamo is an artist who has come through with some viral hits as of late, and his latest EP is another demonstration of his talent.

Sosocamo is an artist who has a mastery of melody. Throughout the past few years, he has consistently delivered some fantastic songs, and the fans appreciate him for it. On Friday, he came through with a short collection of bangers in Homesick. This is a five-track EP that proves how Sosocamo is one of the most capable hitmakers in the underground right now. The beats on this project are banging, and yet again, Sosocamo comes through with hooks that will stay stuck in your head.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!