Homesick - EP by Sosocamo

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
homesick homesick
Sosocamo is an artist who has come through with some viral hits as of late, and his latest EP is another demonstration of his talent.

Sosocamo is an artist who has a mastery of melody. Throughout the past few years, he has consistently delivered some fantastic songs, and the fans appreciate him for it. On Friday, he came through with a short collection of bangers in Homesick. This is a five-track EP that proves how Sosocamo is one of the most capable hitmakers in the underground right now. The beats on this project are banging, and yet again, Sosocamo comes through with hooks that will stay stuck in your head.

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for homesick
  1. favorite
  2. bought it
  3. touch the sky
  4. play the game
  5. barbados
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
sosocamo Mixtapes big country - Album by sosocamo
200 Songs 200 - Song by sosocamo
106 &amp; Park LIVE Music XXL Officially Unveils Their 2026 Freshman List
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0