Signs - Song by Drake

And you get what you want, always from me I can't say "No" when you say "Please," I can't say "No" Howisha, you need a... baby with me, uh And I'm takin' my time, just wait, don't leave

Nine years ago, during Paris Fashion Week, Drake teamed up with Louis Vuitton for their 2018 Spring/Summer collection. This collaboration included a song called "Signs." It is a song that very much has the feel of something he would have made during the recording sessions for "Views." This was also a few months after the release of More Life, when it felt like Drake was the most unstoppable artist in the world. This song was another example of the artist having the ability to drop smash hits at will. Overall, it's a song we still go back to, and with the ninth anniversary taking place today, we will have this on repeat.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!