Signs - Song by Drake

Nine years ago, during Paris Fashion Week, Drake teamed up with Louis Vuitton for their 2018 Spring/Summer collection. This collaboration included a song called "Signs." It is a song that very much has the feel of something he would have made during the recording sessions for "Views." This was also a few months after the release of More Life, when it felt like Drake was the most unstoppable artist in the world. This song was another example of the artist having the ability to drop smash hits at will. Overall, it's a song we still go back to, and with the ninth anniversary taking place today, we will have this on repeat.
Release Date: June 23, 2017
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Signs
And you get what you want, always from me
I can't say "No" when you say "Please," I can't say "No"
Howisha, you need a... baby with me, uh
And I'm takin' my time, just wait, don't leave