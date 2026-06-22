Making Promises - Song by Lithe

Lithe is an Australian rapper and producer who continues to deliver some unique tracks, and this weekend, he dropped "Making Promises."

Australian rapper and producer Lithe is looking to continue his ascension in 2026. The artist has been dropping moody and atmospheric tracks that showcase his knack for melody. Overall, his latest song, "Making Promises," is a solid attempt at showing new audiences what he is all about. The moody atmosphere remains prevalent on this new track. Meanwhile, we get some catchy vocal runs and braggadocios lyrics. The song has bouncy drums that make this an immediate must for any late-night drive. Going forward, we look forward to hearing more from the artist.

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