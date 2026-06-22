Making Promises - Song by Lithe

Australian rapper and producer Lithe is looking to continue his ascension in 2026. The artist has been dropping moody and atmospheric tracks that showcase his knack for melody. Overall, his latest song, "Making Promises," is a solid attempt at showing new audiences what he is all about. The moody atmosphere remains prevalent on this new track. Meanwhile, we get some catchy vocal runs and braggadocios lyrics. The song has bouncy drums that make this an immediate must for any late-night drive. Going forward, we look forward to hearing more from the artist.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Making Promises
I'm about it. Step, slide with it
Left wrist AP to the sky with it
Lemme know imma spend a little time with it
Express to the give you dominance