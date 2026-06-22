Making Promises - Song by Lithe

BY Alexander Cole
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Lithe is an Australian rapper and producer who continues to deliver some unique tracks, and this weekend, he dropped "Making Promises."

Australian rapper and producer Lithe is looking to continue his ascension in 2026. The artist has been dropping moody and atmospheric tracks that showcase his knack for melody. Overall, his latest song, "Making Promises," is a solid attempt at showing new audiences what he is all about. The moody atmosphere remains prevalent on this new track. Meanwhile, we get some catchy vocal runs and braggadocios lyrics. The song has bouncy drums that make this an immediate must for any late-night drive. Going forward, we look forward to hearing more from the artist.

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Making Promises

I'm about it. Step, slide with it
Left wrist AP to the sky with it
Lemme know imma spend a little time with it
Express to the give you dominance

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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