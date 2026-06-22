Versace - Song by Migos featuring Drake

BY Alexander Cole
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Thirteen years ago, Drake hopped on the remix of Migos' extremely viral hit, "Versace," sparking a decade-long friendship.

It's hard to believe, but 13 years ago, Migos were not part of the mainstream collective consciousness. However, songs like "Hannah Montana" and "Versace" certainly helped get them there. In fact, Drake came through with a feature verse on the original remix to "Versace." As it turns out, this version of the iconic dropped on this day, 13 years ago. It is hard to believe that it has been 13 years since this song came out. It makes us feel pretty old. That said, you can't help but admit that the song is catchy, and at the time, it was fresh. All three Migos put in dope performances, while Drake has himself a ton of fun. It remains an infectious hit, and now that summer is here, we can't help but bump it endlessly.

Release Date: June 22, 2013

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Trap Starz Music 13

Quotable Lyrics from Versace

Cookin' this dope like I work at Hibachi
Look at the watch, it blow hot like some Taki
Come in my room, my sheet Versace
When I go to sleep I dream Versace

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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