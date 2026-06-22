Versace - Song by Migos featuring Drake

It's hard to believe, but 13 years ago, Migos were not part of the mainstream collective consciousness. However, songs like "Hannah Montana" and "Versace" certainly helped get them there. In fact, Drake came through with a feature verse on the original remix to "Versace." As it turns out, this version of the iconic dropped on this day, 13 years ago. It is hard to believe that it has been 13 years since this song came out. It makes us feel pretty old. That said, you can't help but admit that the song is catchy, and at the time, it was fresh. All three Migos put in dope performances, while Drake has himself a ton of fun. It remains an infectious hit, and now that summer is here, we can't help but bump it endlessly.