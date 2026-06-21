Yan Yan - Song by Pradabagshawty

Pradabagshawty has been impressive as of late. He dropped a dope project earlier this year, and now, he is seeking to keep the momentum alive. Overall, Pradabagshawty is an underground artist who uses melody to his advantage. That is certainly true on this latest track, "Yan Yan," which plays into the artist's best traits. While the production is a tad trendy, it too plays to his strengths. His singles run in 2026 has been something to praise, and "Yan Yan" easily falls into that ethos.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Yan Yan
Hand stand stick, frrt, yan yan, I hold the key
Quick to pop rack, yeah, heart on a bitch
I got racks put up in the heat
Chrome Hearts bracelet on my arm, yan yan