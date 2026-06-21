Yan Yan - Song by Pradabagshawty

Pradabagshawty has been having an impressive 2026, and on Friday, he dropped off yet another melodic track, "Yan Yan."

Pradabagshawty has been impressive as of late. He dropped a dope project earlier this year, and now, he is seeking to keep the momentum alive. Overall, Pradabagshawty is an underground artist who uses melody to his advantage. That is certainly true on this latest track, "Yan Yan," which plays into the artist's best traits. While the production is a tad trendy, it too plays to his strengths. His singles run in 2026 has been something to praise, and "Yan Yan" easily falls into that ethos.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!