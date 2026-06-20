Bussin - Song by Babyfxce E

Flint artist Babyfxce E has come through with the new single "Bussin" which is oozing with personality.

Babyfxce E has been repping Flint, Michigan, with pride throughout his come-up. The current generation of Michigan rappers has been having a moment, and Babyfxce is absolutely no exception. On Friday, he dropped off his latest song, "Bussin." As you will hear below, this is a track with lots of personality. The artist comes through with some braggadocios bars with clever innuendos. Meanwhile, the production is tense, although it gives Babyfxce lots of opportunities to breathe. Babyfxce E continues to prove why you should pay attention.

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