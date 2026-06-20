Bussin - Song by Babyfxce E

Babyfxce E has been repping Flint, Michigan, with pride throughout his come-up. The current generation of Michigan rappers has been having a moment, and Babyfxce is absolutely no exception. On Friday, he dropped off his latest song, "Bussin." As you will hear below, this is a track with lots of personality. The artist comes through with some braggadocios bars with clever innuendos. Meanwhile, the production is tense, although it gives Babyfxce lots of opportunities to breathe. Babyfxce E continues to prove why you should pay attention.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Bussin
Green, pink and blue, hella money, different colors
Let gang use it for his vid, just don't fuck up none of my bundles (Don't do that)
Fine shit don't scare me, if I want her, then I'm fuckin' (I'm fuckin')
Ferrari with the red-cherry guts, bruh, I’m stuntin' (Red)