Lil Birdy - Song by 1900Rugrat

1900Rugrat burst onto the scene with a viral freestyle a couple of years ago. At the time, fans were wondering whether or not he would be a flash in the pan or someone who could sustain success. So far, the artist has fallen into the latter category. He is constantly leveling up his sound, and it remains clear that he wants to do big things in the industry. On Thursday, he dropped off the new song "Lil Birdy," which is not a Drake freestyle, despite the name. Instead, this is a fully original song with energy that will certainly become infectious.
Release Date: June 18, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A