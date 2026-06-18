Lil Birdy - Song by 1900Rugrat

1900Rugrat continues to hone his craft, and on "Lil Birdy," the artist diverts expectations, as this is not a Drake freestyle.

1900Rugrat burst onto the scene with a viral freestyle a couple of years ago. At the time, fans were wondering whether or not he would be a flash in the pan or someone who could sustain success. So far, the artist has fallen into the latter category. He is constantly leveling up his sound, and it remains clear that he wants to do big things in the industry. On Thursday, he dropped off the new song "Lil Birdy," which is not a Drake freestyle, despite the name. Instead, this is a fully original song with energy that will certainly become infectious.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!