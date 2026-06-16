Lil Skies Reveals He Applied To Dollar General Amid Career Struggles

BY Alexander Cole
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BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Lil Skies, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Lil Skies had a huge rise to prominence in 2017, and to this day, fans remember some of his biggest hits fondly.

Lil Skies is an artist who was absolutely beloved during the SoundCloud era. In 2017, everyone was eating, and Skies' collaborations with Landon Cube made him someone to watch out for. Furthermore, he had the backing of Lyrical Lemonade, which was at its peak cultural power at this time.

While Skies still drops music from time to time, there is no denying that his popularity isn't where it once was. This issue is not unique to Lil Skies. In fact, the vast majority of his contemporaries from this time period are going through the same thing.

During an interview with Basement Talk, Skies admitted that times were tough just a couple of years ago. So much so that he decided to apply for a job at Dollar General. He felt zero shame doing so, although in the end, he was able to continue his career without having to take on a retail job.

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Lil Skies Admits It Hasn't Been Easy

What ultimately saved him was his back catalog, which is still enjoyed to this day. As Skies explains, there is a high demand for him to perform. Fans in Florida have been begging him to perform, and he has plans to head over there soon.

While the festival circuit doesn't pay as much as it used to, Skies notes that he has good connections in the industry. These connections can help him sell out a show on a whim. It just goes to show that good music lasts forever.

More than ever before, fans are using nostalgia as a form of escapism from the horrors of contemporary life. That said, it should come as no surprise that Skies' success from 2017 would translate over to today.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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