Lil Skies Reveals He Applied To Dollar General Amid Career Struggles

Lil Skies is an artist who was absolutely beloved during the SoundCloud era. In 2017, everyone was eating, and Skies' collaborations with Landon Cube made him someone to watch out for. Furthermore, he had the backing of Lyrical Lemonade, which was at its peak cultural power at this time.

While Skies still drops music from time to time, there is no denying that his popularity isn't where it once was. This issue is not unique to Lil Skies. In fact, the vast majority of his contemporaries from this time period are going through the same thing.

During an interview with Basement Talk, Skies admitted that times were tough just a couple of years ago. So much so that he decided to apply for a job at Dollar General. He felt zero shame doing so, although in the end, he was able to continue his career without having to take on a retail job.

Lil Skies Admits It Hasn't Been Easy

What ultimately saved him was his back catalog, which is still enjoyed to this day. As Skies explains, there is a high demand for him to perform. Fans in Florida have been begging him to perform, and he has plans to head over there soon.

While the festival circuit doesn't pay as much as it used to, Skies notes that he has good connections in the industry. These connections can help him sell out a show on a whim. It just goes to show that good music lasts forever.