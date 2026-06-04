Hit 'Em Up - Song by 2Pac

Back in 1996, 2Pac was arguably the biggest rapper in the world. He was also one of the biggest artists in the world, point-blank-period. Having said that, he was in a feud with Biggie at the time and decided to launch what some believe to be the greatest diss track of all time, "Hit 'Em Up." Today, the song is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and now is as good a time as ever to remember the song's legacy. From the piano-heavy production to the opening lyrics in which 2Pac goes for the jugular, this is a song that stays with you well past its runtime. It has been the blueprint for various other diss tracks like "Ether" and even "Not Like Us." If you're a hip-hop fan, this is a song that you should know like the back of your hand.