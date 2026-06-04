Hit 'Em Up - Song by 2Pac

BY Alexander Cole
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hit-em-up hit-em-up
2Pac is one of rap's biggest legends, and he also arguably has the genre's greatest diss track, "Hit 'Em Up."

Back in 1996, 2Pac was arguably the biggest rapper in the world. He was also one of the biggest artists in the world, point-blank-period. Having said that, he was in a feud with Biggie at the time and decided to launch what some believe to be the greatest diss track of all time, "Hit 'Em Up." Today, the song is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and now is as good a time as ever to remember the song's legacy. From the piano-heavy production to the opening lyrics in which 2Pac goes for the jugular, this is a song that stays with you well past its runtime. It has been the blueprint for various other diss tracks like "Ether" and even "Not Like Us." If you're a hip-hop fan, this is a song that you should know like the back of your hand.

Release Date: June 4, 1996

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Hit 'Em Up

First off, fuck your bitch and the clique you claim
Westside, when we ride, come equipped with game
You claim to be a player, but I fucked your wife
We bust on Bad Boys, n****s fucked for life

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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