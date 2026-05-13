Get Geeked - Song by Lelo

Lelo is fresh off a new EP, but that is not stopping him from continuing is dominance with the new song, "Get Geeked."

Detroit artist Lelo has proven himself to be one of the most exceptional young voices in rap. He continues to drop dope singles and projects, which have made him a can't-miss artist. On Wednesday, the artist came through with a bit of a surprise as he offered up a new effort, "Get Geeked." This is a track that is certainly going to turn some heads. From the Detroit techno-inspired production to Lelo's catchy flows, there is a lot to enjoy about this track. You can tell the artist is having fun with it, and that infectious quality is certainly going to excite fans.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!