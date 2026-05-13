Get Geeked - Song by Lelo

Detroit artist Lelo has proven himself to be one of the most exceptional young voices in rap. He continues to drop dope singles and projects, which have made him a can't-miss artist. On Wednesday, the artist came through with a bit of a surprise as he offered up a new effort, "Get Geeked." This is a track that is certainly going to turn some heads. From the Detroit techno-inspired production to Lelo's catchy flows, there is a lot to enjoy about this track. You can tell the artist is having fun with it, and that infectious quality is certainly going to excite fans.
Release Date: May 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A