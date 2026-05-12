Jason Collins, First Openly Gay NBA Player, Has Passed Away

After making history in the NBA as the first openly gay basketball player in 2013, Jason Collins faced a swarm of backlash. Today, it was shared that Collins passed away after losing his latest battle with brain cancer. According to ESPN, Collins traveled to Singapore for treatment and was well enough to return home. Sadly, he succumbed to the disease at 47.
"We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma," a statement from his family reportedly reads.
"Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly."
Read More: Lil Wayne On Jason Collins Coming Out: "Be You"
Collins Speaks With ESPN About Coming Out
In November, Collins reportedly sat down with ESPN to reflect on revealing his sexuality to the public. "When I chose to come out, there was no scandal or anything. This was like, I feel that I am good enough to play in the NBA, and by the way, I'm gay. Just so everyone knows, cards on the table, this is where I am." He added, "Thankfully, the Nets were the one team that gave me a tryout."
In his 13-year career, Collins played for several NBA teams, including New York, Memphis, Atlanta, Minnesota, and more. Following news of his death, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement. "Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others."
Our thoughts are with Jason Collins' loved ones through this difficult time.