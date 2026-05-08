Ya Dig - Song by Young Nudy

Young Nudy is an artist who has always delivered quality over the years, and he isn't stopping now with the release of "Ya Dig."

Young Nudy's music has evolved over the years, and each evolution has been impressive to watch. Whether he is dropping concept albums about food or collaborating with Pi'erre Bourne, we always know that Nudy is going to drop some quality music. On Friday, he kept his winning streak alive with the new track, "Ya Dig." This song has some spacey production, with some heavy basslines to add an extra punch. From there, Nudy comes through with a spirited performance. From the bars to the flows, it is clear that Nudy is sounding hungry. The hook on the song is catchy, making this an overall knockout performance.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!