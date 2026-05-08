Ya Dig - Song by Young Nudy

Young Nudy's music has evolved over the years, and each evolution has been impressive to watch. Whether he is dropping concept albums about food or collaborating with Pi'erre Bourne, we always know that Nudy is going to drop some quality music. On Friday, he kept his winning streak alive with the new track, "Ya Dig." This song has some spacey production, with some heavy basslines to add an extra punch. From there, Nudy comes through with a spirited performance. From the bars to the flows, it is clear that Nudy is sounding hungry. The hook on the song is catchy, making this an overall knockout performance.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A