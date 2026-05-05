Kick It With Me - Song by Kodie Shane & UnoTheActivist

Kodie Shane is an artist who has been around for a while now. She has operated within the underground scene and continues to make dope music with a melodic edge. Her latest song, "Kick It With Me," with UnoTheActivist, is the perfect example of this. In fact, one could make the argument that this is meant to be more of a pop song than a rap track. UnoTheActivist has an exceptionally catchy hook, all while Kodie Shane's melodic verses add some edge to the song. These two have collaborated in the past, and the chemistry certainly shines through here.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Kick It With Me
I'ma show you to do it, girl, you got a body
I'm so down, get on top, ride it, baby (
Ain't gon' lie, you got me so excited, baby
Shawty, won't you come kick it with me?