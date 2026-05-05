Kick It With Me - Song by Kodie Shane & UnoTheActivist

Kodie Shane is back with her latest track "Kick It With Me," and it comes with a spirited feature from UnoTheActivist.

Kodie Shane is an artist who has been around for a while now. She has operated within the underground scene and continues to make dope music with a melodic edge. Her latest song, "Kick It With Me," with UnoTheActivist, is the perfect example of this. In fact, one could make the argument that this is meant to be more of a pop song than a rap track. UnoTheActivist has an exceptionally catchy hook, all while Kodie Shane's melodic verses add some edge to the song. These two have collaborated in the past, and the chemistry certainly shines through here.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!