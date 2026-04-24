CURB - Song by NAV

NAV is an artist who has been polarizing ever since his rise to fame. Some love him, some hate him. However, the throughline is that he has never wavered from his aesthetic. He knows his sound, and he knows his day one fans love it. On his new track, "CURB," NAV reiterates this sound and aesthetic. It is one that fans should be very familiar with by now. The pleasure of the song comes from the production, the vibes, and the melodies. With NAV, sometimes the lyrics barely matter. It's the presentation that always seems to reign supreme, and that is true of "CURB."
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from CURB
Kick that lil' bitch to the curb, spill a lil' drip on my worst
They got a scuff on my Ricks and it hurt
In the mall blowing cake like my birth'
They ain't my team, got a stick in the purse