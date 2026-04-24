CURB - Song by NAV

BY Alexander Cole
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NAVC NAVC
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Toronto superstar NAV has returned with a surprise new single called "CURB," and it is clear he is coming with some high energy.

NAV is an artist who has been polarizing ever since his rise to fame. Some love him, some hate him. However, the throughline is that he has never wavered from his aesthetic. He knows his sound, and he knows his day one fans love it. On his new track, "CURB," NAV reiterates this sound and aesthetic. It is one that fans should be very familiar with by now. The pleasure of the song comes from the production, the vibes, and the melodies. With NAV, sometimes the lyrics barely matter. It's the presentation that always seems to reign supreme, and that is true of "CURB."

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from CURB

Kick that lil' bitch to the curb, spill a lil' drip on my worst
They got a scuff on my Ricks and it hurt
In the mall blowing cake like my birth'
They ain't my team, got a stick in the purse

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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