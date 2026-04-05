Crakkin (The Øne) – Song by Tezzus

Tezzus is one of the newest names on Young Stoner Life, and his new single "Crakkin (The Øne)" shows why he's a notable addition. His drawled and languid delivery pairs well with an overwhelmingly heavy bassline and slow-burning trap percussion. Also, the triplet flows help to keep these clashing tones and crowded sonic combinations in check, as haunting vocals and lingering synths pop in and out with emphatic ad-libs. All in all, this Tezzus track sounds like toxic waste for a blown-out speaker system. That's certainly a big appeal for many listeners, and the song maintains a solid pace. Hopefully his next material pushes his artistry even further and shows off his personality on the mic more.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Crakkin (The Øne)
Got this b***h from the South, but she live on the Coast,
Now at my house, I Versace my robe,
Versace, Versace because I was poor,
This h*e climb on top of me, must be on coke