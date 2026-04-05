Crakkin (The Øne) – Song by Tezzus

"Crakkin (The Øne)" by Tezzus is a slow-burning and bass-heavy single that would be fun to test out with wild speaker set-ups.

Got this b***h from the South, but she live on the Coast, Now at my house, I Versace my robe, Versace, Versace because I was poor, This h*e climb on top of me, must be on coke

Tezzus is one of the newest names on Young Stoner Life, and his new single "Crakkin (The Øne)" shows why he's a notable addition. His drawled and languid delivery pairs well with an overwhelmingly heavy bassline and slow-burning trap percussion. Also, the triplet flows help to keep these clashing tones and crowded sonic combinations in check, as haunting vocals and lingering synths pop in and out with emphatic ad-libs. All in all, this Tezzus track sounds like toxic waste for a blown-out speaker system. That's certainly a big appeal for many listeners, and the song maintains a solid pace. Hopefully his next material pushes his artistry even further and shows off his personality on the mic more.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.