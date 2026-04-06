Broccoli - Song by DRAM featuring Lil Yachty

DRAM and Lil Yachty delivered a truly pleasant hit with "Broccoli," 10 years ago today. Overall, this is an upbeat song with some phenomenal vocals from DRAM and a memorable verse from Yachty. Of course, the Yachty verse didn't come without some controversy. However, for the most part, this is a song that brought forth some serious good vibes. Everyone seems to have nostalgia for 2016, and "Broccoli" serves as a reminder of just how simple things used to be. It is a reminder of better times. With that being said, we highly encourage everyone to revisit this song today.
Release Date: April 6, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Big Baby DRAM Deluxe
Quotable Lyrics from Broccoli
In the middle of the party, bitch, get off me (goddamn)
In the cut, I'm rollin' up my broccoli (goddamn)
Yeh, I know your baby mama fond of me (goddamn)
All she want to do is smoke that broccoli (goddamn)
Awards & Commercial Performance
"Broccoli" is a song that was never in awards contention. However, it did peak at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also able to become a diamond single that is now 10-times platinum. That is an average of 1 million units every single year. It is an impressive feat, especially for two underdogs like DRAM and Yachty.