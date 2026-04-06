Broccoli - Song by DRAM featuring Lil Yachty

Back in 2016, DRAM and Lil Yachty delivered a hit for the ages with the song, "Broccoli," a track that remains a fan favorite.

"Broccoli" is a song that was never in awards contention. However, it did peak at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also able to become a diamond single that is now 10-times platinum. That is an average of 1 million units every single year. It is an impressive feat, especially for two underdogs like DRAM and Yachty.

In the middle of the party, bitch, get off me (goddamn) In the cut, I'm rollin' up my broccoli (goddamn) Yeh, I know your baby mama fond of me (goddamn) All she want to do is smoke that broccoli (goddamn)

DRAM and Lil Yachty delivered a truly pleasant hit with "Broccoli," 10 years ago today. Overall, this is an upbeat song with some phenomenal vocals from DRAM and a memorable verse from Yachty. Of course, the Yachty verse didn't come without some controversy. However, for the most part, this is a song that brought forth some serious good vibes. Everyone seems to have nostalgia for 2016, and "Broccoli" serves as a reminder of just how simple things used to be. It is a reminder of better times. With that being said, we highly encourage everyone to revisit this song today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!