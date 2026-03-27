Until The End Of Time - Album by 2Pac

2Pac is one of the most legendary hip-hop artists of all time. In fact, some would make the argument that there is no one more iconic than 2Pac. His legacy remains intact, and his albums continue to sell hundreds of thousands of copies. On this day, 25 years ago, the 2Pac estate released the posthumous album, Until The End Of Time. This was a double disc filled with songs that were recorded near the end of 2Pac's life. The songs were recorded during his years at Death Row Records, and it is clear that these songs were very close to being finished. This remains one of the best posthumous albums of all time.
Release Date: March 27, 2001
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Until The End Of Time
Disc 1
1. Ballad Of A Dead Soulja
2. Fuck Friendz
3. Lil’ Homies
4. Let Em Have It (Hutch Mix)
5. Good Life
6. Letter 2 My Unborn
7. Breathin
8. Happy Home
9. All Out
10. Fuckin Wit The Wrong Nigga
11. Thug N U Thug N Me (Jamie Mix)
12. Everything They Owe
13. Until the End of Time
14. O.B.
15. World Wide Mob Figgaz
Disc 2
1. Big Syke Interlude
2. My Closest Roaddogz
3. Niggaz Nature (Remix)
4. When Thugz Cry
5. U Don’t Have To Worry
6. This Ain’t Livin
7. Why U Turn On Me
8. LastOnesLeft
9. Thug N U Thug N Me (Hutch Mix)
10. Words 2 My Firstborn
11. Let Em Have It (Committee Mix)
12. Runnin On E
13. When I Get Free
14. Until The End Of Time (RP Remix)
Awards & Commercial Performance
While Until The End Of Time was not an awards contender, it is still considered to be one of rap's best posthumous bodies of work. Furthermore, this was a huge album when it came to record sales. It sold over 400K units in its first week and even debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album is currently quadruple platinum in the United States, with over 4 million units sold.