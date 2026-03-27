Until The End Of Time - Album by 2Pac

BY Alexander Cole
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Until The End Of Time Until The End Of Time
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2Pac's "Until The End Of Time" remains one of the best posthumous albums of all-time, and today, it turns 25 years old.

2Pac is one of the most legendary hip-hop artists of all time. In fact, some would make the argument that there is no one more iconic than 2Pac. His legacy remains intact, and his albums continue to sell hundreds of thousands of copies. On this day, 25 years ago, the 2Pac estate released the posthumous album, Until The End Of Time. This was a double disc filled with songs that were recorded near the end of 2Pac's life. The songs were recorded during his years at Death Row Records, and it is clear that these songs were very close to being finished. This remains one of the best posthumous albums of all time.

Release Date: March 27, 2001

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Until The End Of Time

Disc 1

1. Ballad Of A Dead Soulja
2. Fuck Friendz
3. Lil’ Homies
4. Let Em Have It (Hutch Mix)
5. Good Life
6. Letter 2 My Unborn
7. Breathin
8. Happy Home
9. All Out
10. Fuckin Wit The Wrong Nigga
11. Thug N U Thug N Me (Jamie Mix)
12. Everything They Owe
13. Until the End of Time
14. O.B.
15. World Wide Mob Figgaz

Disc 2

1. Big Syke Interlude
2. My Closest Roaddogz
3. Niggaz Nature (Remix)
4. When Thugz Cry
5. U Don’t Have To Worry
6. This Ain’t Livin
7. Why U Turn On Me
8. LastOnesLeft
9. Thug N U Thug N Me (Hutch Mix)
10. Words 2 My Firstborn
11. Let Em Have It (Committee Mix)
12. Runnin On E
13. When I Get Free
14. Until The End Of Time (RP Remix)

Awards & Commercial Performance

While Until The End Of Time was not an awards contender, it is still considered to be one of rap's best posthumous bodies of work. Furthermore, this was a huge album when it came to record sales. It sold over 400K units in its first week and even debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album is currently quadruple platinum in the United States, with over 4 million units sold.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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