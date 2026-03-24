Idk Idk - Song by Jim Legxacy

Jim Legxacy's 2025 was sensational. Black British Music was one of the finest records of the entire year. Now, he is set to embark on a North American tour and connect with his fans in a whole new way. In 2026, he is ready to drop more music, and the new track "idk idk" is a perfect example of this. The song sees Jim Legxacy take the melodic route. His singing voice is on full display, and quite simply, he sounds fantastic here. The song sounds like it could have been a hit single off Black British Music. For now, it feels as though Legxacy has found his sound, and it is one that could carry the UK rap scene for years to come.
Release Date: March 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Idk Idk
Yeah, I've been livin' with my flaws, I know
Fightin' with my thoughts, I know
I've been tryna find the cure, I know
I've got tobacco in my jaw right now, huh