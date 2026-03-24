Idk Idk - Song by Jim Legxacy

Jim Legxacy is coming off a strong 2025 highlighted by "Black British Music," and now, he is back with the follow-up, "idk idk."

Jim Legxacy's 2025 was sensational. Black British Music was one of the finest records of the entire year. Now, he is set to embark on a North American tour and connect with his fans in a whole new way. In 2026, he is ready to drop more music, and the new track "idk idk" is a perfect example of this. The song sees Jim Legxacy take the melodic route. His singing voice is on full display, and quite simply, he sounds fantastic here. The song sounds like it could have been a hit single off Black British Music. For now, it feels as though Legxacy has found his sound, and it is one that could carry the UK rap scene for years to come.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!