What Is Fruit Love Island? The AI Slop Taking The Internet By Storm

About 10 days ago, a very specific brand of AI slop started showing up on people's TikTok feeds, and it eventually migrated over to Twitter. These videos are part of a series called "Fruit Love Island." The videos are AI generated, and are a parody of the TV show, Love Island. All of the contestants are animated anthorpomorphic fruits, and are meant to portray the worst stereotypes imaginable.

Despite the absurdity of the videos, they have been generating millions of views. The original AI Cinema account now has 3.1 million followers on TikTok. Meanwhile, each video is averaging about 15 million views, with the videos garnering hundreds of thousands of likes within just a few hours.

While there has been major backlash to AI-generated content as of late, it appears as though "Fruit Love Island" continues to thrive. Overall, the fruit-people have evolved, and are no longer just constrained to Love Island parodies.

Fruit Love Island Is A New Viral Craze

For instance, some videos portray families in which there is some sort of infidelity. A lot of these videos could be psycho-analyzed until the cows come home. A lot of it is just straight up bizarre, and you can't help but feel grossed out by the messages being conveyed.

What Is AI Slop?

AI slop is a catch-all term for AI content that is made to appeal to the lowest-common-demoninator. It is the kind of content that any self-respecting person would stay away from. If someone were to catch you watching it ironically, they would probably feel a deep sense of shame.

"Fruit Love Island" is the perfect example of AI slop. It is mass-produced to generate as many views as possible. Furthermore, it is of extremely low quality. From the scripts to the scenarios to the voice acting and to the words themselves, nothing is done particularly well. The fact that precious resources were wasted on this kind of content is, quite frankly, disgraceful.