viral trend
- AnticsKenny Beats Left Speechless After His Name Becomes Viral TrendPeople couldn't help themselves when rhyming Kenny's name.By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake May Perform At This Dude's Wedding After His Post Went ViralThe man met Drake's alleged goal so if this is legit, he's getting a pleasant surprise at his wedding.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentHow Hip Hop Has Embraced Meme CulturePeak social media era is upon us, gobbling up virality and spitting it back out to mixed (and often controversial) results.By Luke Hinz
- InterviewsTokyo Jetz Takes Full Credit For Starting The "Rapping In Cars" TrendTokyo Jetz wants credit where credit is due.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicShiggy Warns Against "In My Feelings" ChallengeHe says the trend was never supposed to be a real "challenge."By Zaynab