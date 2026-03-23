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AI Slop
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What Is Fruit Love Island? The AI Slop Taking The Internet By Storm
AI Slop continues to infiltrate our news feeds, and now, "Fruit Love Island" is coming along to take the grand prize.
By
Alexander Cole
March 23, 2026