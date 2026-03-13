Patterns - Song by Dough Networkz featuring Boldy James & Jay Worthy

Dough Networkz has enlisted both Boldy James and Jay Worthy for the new track "Patterns." Overall, this is the perfect beat for James and Worthy to do their thing. The smooth production loops throughout the entirety of the song, and it is almost hypnotic. From there, Boldy James gives you his signature flow and wordplay. Jay Worthy also pops off on this track, and it is clear that these two mean business from the very beginning. If you are a fan of these artists, then definitely go ahead and give this a listen immediately.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A