Patterns - Song by Dough Networkz featuring Boldy James & Jay Worthy

Dough Networkz has come through with "Patterns," a new song with Boldy James and Jay Worthy that will immediately grab your attention.

Dough Networkz has enlisted both Boldy James and Jay Worthy for the new track "Patterns." Overall, this is the perfect beat for James and Worthy to do their thing. The smooth production loops throughout the entirety of the song, and it is almost hypnotic. From there, Boldy James gives you his signature flow and wordplay. Jay Worthy also pops off on this track, and it is clear that these two mean business from the very beginning. If you are a fan of these artists, then definitely go ahead and give this a listen immediately.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!